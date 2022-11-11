Walk-in legal clinic set for Tuesday in Jennings County

Legal Aid will be holding an in-person walk-in clinic in Jennings County next week.

Legal Aid offers the clinics for low-income residents of its eight-county district.

If you take part you will have up to a 10-minute consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice.

Legal Aid is hosting the walk-in legal clinic from 3 – 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Jennings County Public Library.

From 4 to 5 p.m. there will be a clinic on evictions, where you can get free legal advice on issues such as negotiating with a landlord, rental assistance, damages hearings and sealing of eviction records.