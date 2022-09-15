Vreeland, Hoke honored at youth development event

The Council for Youth Development in Bartholomew County announced its first Spark Spirit Awards winners at an event yesterday at The Commons.

The adult honoree went posthumously to to Nicki Vreeland and Rachel Hoke of Hope is the youth award winner.

Vreeland, who died in July, served as coordinator of the Healthy Communities Mental Health Action Team at Columbus Regional Health. She worked on , on efforts such as suicide prevention, increasing access to mental health services, and substance use prevention.

Hoke is attending Hauser and is involved in the school’s theater group and the FFA.

Yesterday’s Enlighten Up event at The Commons was presented by the council, Indiana Department of Health, Bartholomew County Youth Services Center, Project AWARE, and Bartholomew County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative. It was the centerpiece of

the Spark Spirit Week for the organization, encouraging youth mental health and family well-being.