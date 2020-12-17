Voting goes live for Hope town holiday lights competition

The Main Street of Hope group has selected 18 finalists for its Deck the Town Contest. You can view the top town light displays on the group’s Facebook page and vote for your favorite. The deadline to cast your vote is 10 on Sunday evening.

The winner will receive the travelling trophy — a replica of the leg lamp featured in the Christmas Story movie.

Organizers also encourage the community to come and tour the town’s light displays.

Photo courtesy of Main Street of Hope