Volunteers still needed for United Way Day of Caring projects

The United Way of Bartholomew County is still looking for volunteers to take part in the annual Day of Caring coming up on May 21st.

Day of Caring is a day-long event where community members and businesses help with projects to benefit local not for profit groups and to complete projects to help residents in need.

Magen Pillar with the United Way explains:

Last year’s event had to be canceled due to COVID-19. This year’s Day of Caring will include precautions to maintain volunteers’ health and safety during the pandemic. Indoor projects will be limited to a maximum of six to eight volunteers per shift, determined by facility size. Outdoor projects will be limited to a maximum of 20 volunteers per shift, based on the size of the outdoor space. Masks will be required and social distancing maintained.

Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. Projects will include planting flowers, mulching and painting, along with organizing and sorting donations.

Volunteers can sign up for the Day of Caring through the link at uwbarthco.galaxydigital.com.