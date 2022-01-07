Volunteers needed for United Way poverty simulation

The United Way of Bartholomew County is looking for volunteers to play roles in an upcoming poverty simulation.

A poverty simulation is meant to help people understand what it might be like to be part of a low-income family trying to make it by, month-after-month. The goal is to help participants understand the realities faced by low-income residents.

While participants take on the role of families during 15-minute long weeks in the simulation, there are others taking part playing the roles of various institutions and resources in the community such as a bank, employer, utility company, pawn broker, social service agency and others.

Volunteers are needed to staff those roles as well as being a police officer and a person involved in illegal activities.

The simulation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 11th. The deadline to apply as a volunteer is Saturday.

You can find a link for more information here.