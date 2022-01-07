Volunteers needed for MLK Day of Service projects

The United Way of Bartholomew County still has volunteer opportunities open for the annual MLK Day of Service coming up on Jan. 17th.

Every year, the United Way takes part in the national MLK Day of Service, when Americans honor King through service projects that strengthen the community and empower residents. The United Way is organizing service volunteer projects for its partner agencies and to fulfill the agency’s mission.

You can find volunteer opportunities online by going to uwbarthco.org and clicking on “Volunteer.”

In addition to the MLK Day of Service projects, local organizations post their volunteer needs year-round to the site and you can check any time you are looking for a chance to volunteer in the community.