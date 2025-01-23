Volunteers needed for Columbus Human Rights, Police Review panels

The city of Columbus is looking for volunteers to serve on committees and boards related to the city’s Human Rights Commission.

According to the city department, the city is looking for eligible candidates to serve on the commission itself, as well as the Community Police Review Board.

Appointments are for three-year terms and serve without pay. Interested candidates must be residents of Bartholomew County and should represent the community’s diversity. You must be willing to devote time and commitment to making Columbus a fully inclusive community.

The Human Rights Commission’s primary responsibility is to enforce the City’s anti-discrimination ordinance. The Community Police Review Board works to achieve continuous improvement in police-community interactions as well as providing an independent process for the review of appeals of citizen complaints.

Applications are accepted year-round, regardless of vacancies.

If you are interested, you can contact the Human Rights Commission office at 812-376-2532 or TDD dial 711 to connect to Relay Indiana. An applicant questionnaire is available here https://www.columbus.in.gov/human-rights/volunteer-opportunities/ or you can remail [email protected].