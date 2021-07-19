Volunteer firefighter accused of theft of $20k from department

A Jackson County volunteer firefighter has been arrested, accused of stealing $20,000 from the department through fake invoices.

Indiana State Police say that they arrested 44-year-old Christopher L. McKain of Seymour after a 10 month investigation into the theft of funds.

According to police reports, investigators were called in by the Jackson-Washington Township Fire Department in September. Investigators say that McKain was tasked with various jobs for the department. He allegedly claimed the jobs were finished, submitted fake claims for the work supposedly from area businesses or submitted fake claims that he had purchased items for the work. The fraudulent invoices were then submitted to the fire department treasurer for payment.

McKain was arrested Friday on preliminary felony charges of theft and forgery.