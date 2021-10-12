Visitors Center seeking grant applications for 2022 events

The Columbus Area Visitors Center will be offering two grant cycles to support 2022 events, with the first application deadline coming up next month.

According to the center, grants are intended to develop events such as festivals which generate out-of-county visitor spending in Bartholomew County. Awards will be made for events taking place next year and must be submitted prior to the event.

Applications for the first cycle are due November 15th with applications for the second cycle due April 15th. First time applicants must schedule a brief orientation with the center.

If you have an event and are interested in applying for a grant, you can request an application by calling the Visitors Center at 812-378-2622 or by email at [email protected].