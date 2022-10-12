Visitors Center seeking applicants for Bartholomew event grants

The Columbus Area Visitors Center will be offering two cycles for next year’s Event Support Grant Program.

According to the center, grants are intended to develop events such as festivals which generate out-of-county visitor spending in Bartholomew County. Awards will be made for events taking place next year and must be submitted prior to the event.

The first cycle of applications, for events taking place early in 2023, are due on or before November 15th. Awards will be announced by January 1st.

The second cycle of applications, for events taking place mid to late 2023, are due by April 15th. These awards will be announced by May 15th,

New applicants are required to take part in an program orientation with the visitors center. That will take place in March.

The grant application can be found at https://columbus.in.us/grants-info/. For more information you can call 812-378-2622