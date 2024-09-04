Visitors Center offering free digital marketing training

The Columbus Area Visitors Center is offering a free, online education program aimed at helping local businesses with their digital marketing.

The center announced the initiative yesterday, saying that the seminars are meant to help area tourist attractions, hotels, restaurants and other businesses learn the latest digital marketing skills. The center says that the goal is to help with developing Bartholomew County as a destination overall.

Columbus Area Visitors Center Executive Director Misty Weisensteiner said this is an effort to support local businesses because they “directly impacts the vibrancy and appeal of our

destination…”

The online trainings will be led by TwoSix Digital and will include information on digital marketing trends, practical applications as well as hands-on tutorials.

The Visitors Center will cover all training costs for local participants.

The first session will be Sept. 16th and will focus on “Must-Do Marketing Tactics for Small Businesses.” You can sign up or find more information here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4140509443633421400