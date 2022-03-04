Visitors Center executive moving on after 7 years

The Columbus Area Visitors Center is announcing that its executive director, Karen Niverson, will be stepping down effective May 13th.

Niverson has been with the Bartholomew County tourism agency for seven years, coming from Grant County where she served for 10 years at the executive director of that community’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. She also served as president of the Indiana Tourism Association trade group.

Niverson said that she is making the move to have more family time. She plans to stay in Columbus and continue to contribute to the community. During her time here, Niverson has served on boards and committees including the Columbus Area Economic Growth Council, Landmark Columbus Foundation, and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

She praised the spirit of community collaboration here and what she called the community champions.

A search for a new executive director will begin soon, said Jenny Kim, president of the Visitors Center’s board of directors.