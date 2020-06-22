Virtual Labor Day weekend concert to benefit Our Hospice



Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is announcing details of its virtual Labor Day weekend concert.

The show will stream live on the hospice Facebook page and will feature Yacht Rock Revue. The band includes Columbus natives Nicholas Niespodziani and Peter Olson. The band performs smooth songs from the 70s and 80s and have trademarked the term “Yacht Rock” to describe their style. The two met in fourth grade here in Columbus, went to Indiana University and formed the band Y-O-U before Yacht Rock Revue.

The concert will start at 7 in the evening on Saturday Sept. 5th.

The hospice is looking for sponsors, contributors and benefactors. If you are interested in sponsorship, you can contact Julie Davis at (812) 371-7973.

The event will include a raffle for a chance to win $10,000. Tickets are $10 and are available online at crh.org/hospice-donate.

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is a not-for-profit hospice providing care to patients and families in 16 counties, with offices in Columbus, North Vernon and Greensburg.