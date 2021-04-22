Virtual Express Enrollment returns for Ivy Tech June semester

Ivy Tech Community College will be offering virtual express enrollment days for the upcoming June semester throughout the month of May.

During the online appointment, participants will receive assistance with assessment, meeting with an advisor, and registering for classes.

The Columbus campus will be hosting the Express Enrollment Days May 17th through May 20th, from 9 to 6 each day. Ivy Tech Columbus serves Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson and Shelby counties with community-based sites in Franklin, Greensburg, North Vernon, Seymour, and Shelbyville.

Classes for the June semester will start on June 7th . Hundreds of classes are available in multiple formats, including through IvyOnline.

To take part you need to RSVP online at IvyTech.edu/EEDay