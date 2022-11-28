Victim identified in Thanksgiving shooting

Authorities have released the name of the victim in a Thanksgiving Day shooting near Edinburgh.

49-year-old Wayne E. McGeorge, Jr. died in the after the shooting incident on North Bluff Road Thursday according to Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting. Nolting said an autopsy was being scheduled.

20-year-old Damion Bryant of Edinburgh is being accused of murder in the incident.

Authorities are investigating three separate Thanksgiving Day shootings in Bartholomew County. In addition to the Edinburgh case, 74-year-old Jerry L. Lucas of Columbus is facing a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after a SWAT team standoff in the 6500 block of West State Road 46. He is accused of shooting at a neighbor and then barricading himself in his home.

Columbus police are also investigating a road-rage related shooting incident on Indianapolis Road. According to police reports, a driver was involved in an accident with another vehicle at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday near Brian Drive, but when he pulled over to check for damages, the driver of the other vehicle opened fire, hitting the victim’s vehicle several times and grazing the victim with a shot. The victim was not seriously injured.

Police say that the shooter is a black man, 20 to 25 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks. He was driving a newer SUV, possibly a red GMC Terrain.

If you have any information, you can call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be submitted anonymously.