Victim dies after October nightclub shooting; Suspect in custody

A man has been arrested, after an October shooting outside of a Columbus nightclub led to another man’s death.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the 2200 block of State Street at about 3:30 in the morning on Sunday, October 27 after gunfire erupted. Witnesses said that an argument had broken out and 43-year-old Pedro Luis Rivera Ayala fired a gun. One of the bullets struck 32-year-old Alexander K. Brooks who was nearby.

A friend drove Brooks to an Indianapolis hospital to be treated, but he died of his injuries on Saturday, November 9th.

Rivera Ayala was arrested on October 28th and he remains in the Bartholomew County Jail. He was originally facing preliminary charges of Pointing a Firearm, Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without ever Obtaining a License.

Police say that they are now working with the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s office to amend those charges to include homicide.