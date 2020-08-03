Vice President Says Trump Administration Will Spare No Expense

Former Indiana Governor and Vice President Mike Pence admits this is a tough time for the country right now as Coronavirus cases surge again. Pence told a crowd in Pennsylvania the Trump Administration will continue putting every federal government resource forward to solve the problem. Pence expressed sympathies to those who have lost someone close to them due to the Coronavirus. His comments come as the virus has now killed more than 150-thousand Americans. Total cases are approaching four-point-five million.

