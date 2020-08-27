Vice President makes case for Trump-Pence 2020 ticket at convention

Columbus native Vice President Mike Pence was the keynote speaker at last night’s Republican National Convention. Speaking from Fort McHenry, site of the writing of the Star-Spangled Banner, Pence said that he joined the ticket with President Trump four years ago because he believed the president had the ability to Make America Great Again. He formally accepted the nomination to run as vice president again.

Pence pointed out that his 87-year-old mother, Nancy, was in the audience.

Pence said he and the president came by very different routes to their partnership, but he said he has learned about the president in their four years together.

Pence said that the president has taken the fight to radical Islamic terrorists. He said the president took down what he called the ISIS Caliphate without the loss of one American solder. In one of the biggest applause lines of his speech:

Pence said he and the president built the world’s greatest economy in their first three years.

Pence said former Vice President Joe Biden claimed there is no miracle coming to cure the pandemic. Pence disagreed.

Earlier in the evening, Second Lady Karen Pence spoke before the convention. She said the President and Vice President are fully behind military families.

Pence said military spouses experience frequent moves and job changes but still exhibit pride, strength, and determination to be part of something bigger than themselves.

She also discussed her initiative to help military spouses and veterans with PTSD, through a form of art therapy.