Veterans Day services to be held Thursday at Bartholomew County memorial

Bartholomew County’s annual Veterans Day services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the veteran’s memorial on the courthouse lawn.

Sgt. Maj. Rick Caldwell, a recent winner of the AMVETS Silver Helmet Award, will be the featured speaker.

There will also be patriotic music, the Southern Indiana Pipes and Drums and ceremonies by the Bartholomew County Veteran’s Honor Guard.

Some seating will be provided for attendees but you might want to bring your lawn chair.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside Columbus City Hall.

