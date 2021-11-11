Veterans Day services start at 11 today at Bartholomew County memorial

A reminder, Bartholomew County’s annual Veterans Day services will be held at 11 a.m. today at the veteran’s memorial on the courthouse lawn.

In case of inclement weather, the location will move to Columbus City Hall.

Despite the holiday, Columbus trash, recycling, compost, loose leaf and brush collections are all running on schedule with no delays. Local government offices will be closed for the day, however.

