Veterans Day services set for 11 a.m. today at courthouse

Bartholomew County’s annual Veterans Day services will be held at 11 a.m. this morning at the veteran’s memorial on the courthouse lawn.

The event will feature a keynote speech by former Columbus Mayor Fred Armstrong, who served in Vietnam, where he earned the Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars. The Southern Indiana Pipes and Drums will also be performing and there will be services by the Bartholomew County Color Guard.

Retired Gen. Mark Pillar, an organizer of the event, explains:

The ceremonies are expected to last about 45 minutes.

Despite the holiday, Columbus trash, recycling, compost, loose leaf and brush collections are all running on schedule with no delays. Local government offices will be closed for the day, however.

Photograph from the Carol M. Highsmith Archive, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division.