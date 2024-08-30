Vernon to receive $500k for sewer improvements

The town of Vernon is receiving a more than half million dollar grant to improve its wastewater system.

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced the grant Thursday as part of more than $8 million in federal funding going to 14 community block grants for projects around Indiana.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that when the quality of life in rural Indiana is high, it improves the quality of life for the entire state.

Vernon will receive just over $515,200 thousand dollars from the Wastewater and Drinking Water program. It will allow the town to replace two lift stations and rehabilitate two more lift stations to take care of sewer overflow problems. The town will also install a a pollution control barrel at a fifth lift station to address odor issues in the area.