Vernon chooses mayor for 11th term

Vernon has re-elected the town’s mayor for his 11th term, in the only election this year in Indiana.

Our news-gathering partners at Network Indiana are reporting that Mayor Dan Wright won an 11th term with 62-percent of the vote. 86 of the town’s roughly 300 residents cast ballots.

Vernon elects the mayor and town council to two-year terms instead of four. Vernon also reelected its town marshal and a town council member in the only contested council race.

Councilwoman Shelly Davers is a Republican, but the rest of the town’s officeholders ran as independents.