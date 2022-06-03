Vehicle Theft and Fraud Arrest Made

The Seymour Police Department arrested Charron Johnson, of Indianapolis, for vehicle theft and fraud after he allegedly purchased a car with a fraudulent cashier’s check.

On March 24th, SPD officers received a complaint from a person who said they sold their Jeep on March 23rd, to someone from Indianapolis for $24,000.

The next day, the victim learned that they had received a fraudulent Bank of America cashier’s check.

Investigators learned that the Jeep was in the Indianapolis area. Detectives discovered that the vehicle had been registered to an individual on North Graham Avenue.

On Wednesday, the Jeep was located at the North Graham Avenue address. The individual at that residence told investigators that he had subsequently purchased the vehicle for $4,500 from a man who investigators had previously identified as a possible suspect.

Police took possession of the vehicle and had it towed to a secure facility.

Law enforcement then went to a house in the 800 block of Gray Street and found the suspect.

Johnson was charged with theft of a vehicle and fraud. He now resides at the Jackson County Jail.