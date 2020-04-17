Vehicle ignites inside garage of Columbus home

Columbus firefighters discovered a vehicle had burst into flames inside the garage of a home last night.

The occupants of the home in the 3300 block of Berkshire Place called for help at about 10:32 p.m. last night after noticing heavy black smoke coming from their garage. Columbus firefighters found flames coming from one of the two vehicles in the garage and quickly extinguished it. A wrecker was called in to remove the damaged vehicle from the home.

Residents, including Mervin Brunette, his wife and 16-year-old daughter, had escaped before firefighters arrived and there were no injuries. Firefighters estimate the home suffered about $25,000 in damages and the vehicle was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.