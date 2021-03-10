Vaccine eligibility expands to those with serious health risks

Everyone with high risk health conditions is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.

The Indiana State Department of Health yesterday added eligibility for people with higher risk for the disease due to serious health concerns. That includes everything from diabetes to HIV to lung and immune system worries. The move follows recommendations from the CDC.

There is no word yet on how many people that will add to Indiana’s vaccine waiting list.

If you meet the criteria for the vaccine, you can sign up online at ourshot.in.gov or call 211.