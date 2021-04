The Bartholomew County Health Department is planning two days of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics next month at the county 4-H fairgrounds.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 25th and 26th at the fairgrounds Community Building on County Road 200S. The vaccines will be available for those 18 and older.

You must first register at ourshot.in.gov.