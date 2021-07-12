Vaccine clinic set for July 24th at Bartholomew County Health Department

The Bartholomew County Health Department will be offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 2625 Fox Pointe Drive on Saturday, July 24th.

The clinic will be giving doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 years old or older. It will take place at the health department offices between 1 and 4 p.m.

There will be free gifts for those who get vaccinated.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can also register by going to ourshot.in.gov.