Bartholomew County Health Department and Windrose Health’s mobile unit will be offering a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic for the community on Wednesday Sept. 15th and Thursday Sept. 16t at Foundation for Youth.

The vaccinations are for those 12 and older.

The clinics will be from 4 to 6 p.m. each day at FFY, which is at 405 Hope Avenue in Columbus.

Walkins are welcome or you can call Windrose at 317-680-9901 to register.