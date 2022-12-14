Vaccination clinic today at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

A reminder that the Indiana Department of Health will be holding an immunization clinic today at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Columbus.

The clinic will be offering flu and COVID vaccines as well as the COVID bivalent booster vaccine. High dose flu vaccine will not be available at this clinic.

No appointment is needed and there will be no charge if you don’t have insurance.

The church is at 2651 California Street in Columbus and the clinic will be from 9 to 5:30 p.m.