Columbus Regional Health’s Healthy Communities will be sponsoring a drive-up vaccine and testing clinic Wednesday at the former Fair Oaks Mall.

The event at Nexus Park will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the former JC Penney parking lot. The Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine will be available for those 18 and older and doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for children 12-18.

You can get more information at crh.org.