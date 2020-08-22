Vacant home damaged in Friday morning fire

A home being remodeled was saved from a fire early Friday morning after a passerby noticed flames.

The Columbus firefighters report being called to the home in the 700 block of Reed Street at 3:37 a.m. Friday morning. Flames were burning on the south side of the home above a boarded-up window when emergency workers arrived.

Firefighters used water to quickly put out the fire and a search inside revealed that the fire was limited to the window area. There was some smoke and water damage inside the home also. Flames charred the plywood window cover, and an area of the soffit and roof. A nearby home’s vinyl siding was also slightly damaged.

Investigators credit the passerby for reporting the fire early, and said such early reporting greatly limits the damage done by fires.

Damages are estimated at $500.