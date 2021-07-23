Utility company scams on the rise in central Indiana

The Better Business Bureau is reporting a rise in the number of complaints about fake utility company scams in central Indiana. There have been reports of people impersonating internet, cable TV or electric company representatives as a way to scam you out of your money.

The bureau says that people are calling claiming to be with the utility companies and the calls can appear legitimate down to the Caller ID and even the hold music they use on the calls. But the callers want to trick you into making a quick payment using pre-paid debit cards or gift cards over the phone.

Legitimate companies will never ask you to make a payment using a pre-paid card or gift card. If someone unexpected shows up at your door claiming to be with a utility company, check their ID and call the utility directly to find out if they are a real employee.

