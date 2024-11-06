Updated: Bartholomew County Republican leads grow; 5 percent left to tally
Updated: 8:15 p.m.
In Bartholomew County, with early and absentee vote totals available along with 11 of the counties 14 vote centers, Republicans are winning all of the contested races.
Early voting made up about two thirds of all the votes this election, according to election officials. Which means more than 95 percent of the county’s have already been totaled.
Election officials are still waiting to tally the vote centers at Donner Center, Terrace Lake Church and the Bartholomew County REMC offices
Bartholomew County local election results:
Early voting totals
State Representative District 59
Republican Ryan Lauer – 63 percent
Democrat Ross Thomas – 37 percent
State Representative District 69
Republican Jim Lucas – 74 percent
Democrat Trish Whitcomb – 26 percent
State Representative District 73
Republican Jennifer Meltzer – 75 percent
Democrat Hollie Payton – 25 percent
County Commissioner District 1
Republican Larry Kleinhenz – 63 percent
Democrat Josh Burbrink – 37 percent
County Council At-Large (Three seats)
Republican Michael Bell – 22
Republican Kim Bennett – 22
Republican Marcus Speer – 20
Democrat Michelle Carr – 13
Democrat Nancy Merbitz – 12
Democrat Zack Patchett – 11
BCSC School Board District 3
Whitney Loyd – 60
David Thiele – 40
BCSC School Board District 5
Leigh Britt – 48.6
Tom Glick – 51.4
BCSC School Board District 7
Samantha Ison – 49
Nichole Wheeldon – 51