Updated: Bartholomew County Republican leads grow; 5 percent left to tally

Updated: 8:15 p.m.

In Bartholomew County, with early and absentee vote totals available along with 11 of the counties 14 vote centers, Republicans are winning all of the contested races.

Early voting made up about two thirds of all the votes this election, according to election officials. Which means more than 95 percent of the county’s have already been totaled.

Election officials are still waiting to tally the vote centers at Donner Center, Terrace Lake Church and the Bartholomew County REMC offices

Bartholomew County local election results:

Early voting totals

State Representative District 59

Republican Ryan Lauer – 63 percent

Democrat Ross Thomas – 37 percent

State Representative District 69

Republican Jim Lucas – 74 percent

Democrat Trish Whitcomb – 26 percent

State Representative District 73

Republican Jennifer Meltzer – 75 percent

Democrat Hollie Payton – 25 percent

County Commissioner District 1

Republican Larry Kleinhenz – 63 percent

Democrat Josh Burbrink – 37 percent

County Council At-Large (Three seats)

Republican Michael Bell – 22

Republican Kim Bennett – 22

Republican Marcus Speer – 20

Democrat Michelle Carr – 13

Democrat Nancy Merbitz – 12

Democrat Zack Patchett – 11

BCSC School Board District 3

Whitney Loyd – 60

David Thiele – 40

BCSC School Board District 5

Leigh Britt – 48.6

Tom Glick – 51.4

BCSC School Board District 7

Samantha Ison – 49

Nichole Wheeldon – 51