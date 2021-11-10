Update: Stolen SUV recovered in Tennessee

A vehicle stolen from a Taylorsville restaurant yesterday morning, has been recovered in Nashville, Tenn.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department warned the public yesterday to be on the lookout for the missing vehicle, believed to have been taken by a person fleeing from the scene of an accident after a police chase.

Early yesterday morning, deputies chased a car, reported as a suspect vehicle in a Nashville armed robbery until it crashed about four miles north of the Edinburgh exit. The two people in that vehicle fled.

One suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile, sought assistance at a nearby residence where he was arrested. He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The second suspect has not yet been found. According to reports from the sheriff’s department, deputies believe that the second suspect was the one who took the SUV from the Waffle House in Taylorsville.

The investigation is ongoing.