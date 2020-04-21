Update: Pedestrian identified in fatal Monday morning crash

Columbus police are investigating a fatal accident Monday morning where a semi hit a pedestrian on U.S. 31.

34-year-old Vivianna S. Williamson, of Columbus was struck and killed at about 6:50 a.m. Monday morning in the area of U.S. 31 and South Line Drive.

Columbus police say that she was in the right southbound lane of the highway when she was struck by a semi pulling a trailer driven by 61-year-old Steven E. Dickey of Whiteland. He was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.