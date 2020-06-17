Update: Department releases new details in attack on sheriff

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is providing a few more details about an incident where a Columbus man is accused of attacking Sheriff Matt Myers in the jail building.

The department is reporting that 32-year-old Justin C. Eddelman, arrived at the sheriffs department at about 10 a.m. Monday morning and told the staff at the front desk that he was going to commit serious bodily harm to the sheriff. He then went up the stairs to the administrative offices, where he met the locked door. The sheriff’s department reports that Eddelman never gained access to the administrative offices.

Sheriff Matt Myers began talking to Eddelman through the door with the goal to de-escalate the situation and to keep him at the door until deputies arrived, according to police reports.

When Eddelman attempted to leave the area, Myers opened the locked door to restrain the man. The two got into a scuffle which injured the sheriff’s knee, but left Eddelman in handcuffs.

The sheriff was treated for his injuries and released. Eddelman was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for evaluation before being arrested on charges including intimidation on a police officer, resisting arrest, battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

The sheriff’s department stresses that the front desk staff followed all proper procedures and took appropriate action.