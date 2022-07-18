Up to 9 inches of rain hit central, eastern Indiana Sunday

Areas to the north and east of us are seeing high water after up to 9 inches of rain fell in some areas of central and southern Indiana yesterday.

Flood warnings are in effect this morning for areas stretching from Muncie to Indianapolis. The National Weather Service says the heavy rain will lead to flooding along

the White River from Anderson to Ravenswood. Other creeks and lowlands in the area have also risen and caused flooding issues. Minor to moderate flooding is forecast.

A flood watch is also in effect in southeastern Indiana and parts of Kentucky and Ohio. That includes Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland and Ripley counties until 8 a.m. this morning. Forecasters say excessive runoff may result in flash flooding.