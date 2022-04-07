University library comic convention underway today

The University Library of Columbus and Ivy Tech Community College Columbus will be holding their sixth annual Comic Con convention from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Columbus Learning Center on Central Avenue.

This is the first in-person return of the Comic-Con since before the pandemic.

Abby Hilyard, with the Ivy Tech library, explains:

The event will include graphic artists, writers, comic book and gaming stores and other related displays. You will also be able to get food at the Serendipity Food truck.

Hilyard said that with the rise in comic book genre entertainment in recent years, there has been a surge in local interest.

At noon there will be a belly dancing demonstration, followed by a panel discussion at 1 p.m. and a cosplay showcase at 3 p.m.

She said the idea is for people to get together in a comfortable environment and have fun enjoying their hobby interests.

The event is free and T-shirts and lanyards will be given away until supplies run out.

Columbus Learning Center photo courtesy of the Carol M. Highsmith Archive, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division.