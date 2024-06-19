United Way updates community on fight against poverty

The United Way of Bartholomew County held is annual meeting yesterday at The Commons, presenting awards honoring local organizations, volunteers and community members who exemplified efforts to lift people out of poverty.

The United Way has adopted a goal of lifting 1,000 families to self-sufficiency in 2,000 days and announced that more than 90 families have been uplifted since the initiative was announced last year.

United Way President Mark Stewart also outlined a recently launched initiative to address homelessness in the community including a forum held last week to hear from residents and those who are homeless.

The most prestigious annual honor, called the Live United award, went to Rich Gold, a long time donor, volunteer and former chair of the United Way board. Stewart explains:

Other awards include Landmark Farms Foundation receiving the Give Award and Britt Brewer the Advocate Award. Cindy Rutan and Bob Layman received the Volunteer Award for their efforts in the United Way’s tax assistance program.

The United Way is also announcing that its annual campaign this year has raided $4.3 million dollars.

Photo: United Way President Mark Stewart presents the Live United award to Rich Gold. WRB photo