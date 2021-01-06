United Way to thank teachers, first responders with card-writing campaign

The United Way of Bartholomew County will have a different goal for this year’s Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The local agency plans to use the day, Jan. 18th, as a way to thank area educators and first responders.

Magen Pillar, spokeswoman for the United Way, says that as the pandemic has raged in the community, first responders and educators have been at the forefront of the fight. The United Way is hoping to encouraging people to thank them for their important work.

You are urged to write personal thank you notes to those serving the community in those roles. Each volunteer is encouraged to write 25 cards. The cards will be custom designs by C4 design students and will be provided to those who register to participate. Details on card pickup will be released closer to the event.

You can register by Jan. 11th by clicking here.