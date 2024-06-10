United Way to hold drawing for IU football tickets

The United Way of Bartholomew County will be holding its annual meeting next week and for the first time will be holding a drawing for IU sports tickets.

The meeting will be June 18th from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Commons. The umbrella group for many local not-for-profit agencies will recognize businesses, non profit organizations and community members doing vital work in the community to lift others out of poverty and allow them to reach their full potential.

The drawing is a chance to win a VIP package to an Indiana University football game. Community members who donate at least $10 to the next campaign, through the annual meeting web page, will be entered to win. The package is being donated by Centra Credit Union and it includes four game tickets along with parking, passes to the hospitality tent, and a $50 official bookstore card to purchase IU gear.

The event will start with light appetizers and a cash bar.

The event is open to the public and you are invited to attend. If you are planning to come, you should pre-register by going to UW Barth Co .org and clicking on annual meeting.