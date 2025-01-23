United Way taking signups starting Monday for free tax filing

The United Way of Bartholomew County will be opening up registration for its My Free Taxes program, starting on Monday.

The tax Assistance program is available to Bartholomew County residents who make $70,000 or less. Volunteers are certified by the IRS and they provide basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

The tax filings will be offered through mid-April at the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street in Columbus.

The United Way says that Last year, the program put more than a million dollars back into the local economy by securing tax refunds and saving filing fees for residents.

Reservations are available on a first-come first-served basis. You can sign up by calling 812-375-2216 between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. You can get more information by going online to www.uwbarthco.org/taxes.