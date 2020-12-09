United Way seeks teams for upcoming Canstruction builds

The United Way of Bartholomew County is making plans for the upcoming Canstruction event to benefit local food pantries, including looking for teams of can artists to participate.

The event, now in its 12th year, uses colorful canned food to build large structures in Fair Oaks Mall. Community members vote for the winners and the cans are then donated to local food pantries including Love Chapel, the Community Center of Hope and the Salvation Army.

Magen Pillar with the United Way explains:

The event is coming up on Feb. 20th but registrations are going on now. Teams can register here.