United Way seeking volunteers for September Day of Service

Signups are open for volunteers who want to take part in the United Way of Bartholomew County’s Day of Service on Sept. 11th.

Day of Service is a community-wide volunteer event where community members complete service projects that better our community by helping local non-profit agencies.

In the wake of the pandemic, only 200 volunteers can participate and there will be a limit of10 volunteers perproject. Projects will be spread out across the community to avoid clustering and volunteers will be required to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines for social distancing during their service.

You can register by going to the United Way’s website at uwbarthco.org

The deadline sign-up is Sept. 4th.