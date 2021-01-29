United Way program helps with health insurance costs

Signups are underway for the Premium Link Bartholomew County program through the United Way of Bartholomew County. The program helps lower income residents pay for health insurance.

You may qualify for the program if your household income is less than 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and if you have health coverage through the healthcare marketplace Silver Plan or through the state’s HIP Plus plan.

Premium Link Bartholomew County launched in 2016. Last year, the program helped 92 participants pay for their healthcare.

To sign up or to get more information, call (812) 314-2960 or email [email protected].