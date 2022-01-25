United Way offering tax preparation services

With the start of tax filing season yesterday, United Way of Bartholomew County is announcing free tax assistance through the VITA Volunteer Tax Assistance program.

The program offers free tax filings to Bartholomew County residents who need assistance preparing their own tax returns. The assistance is available to those who make $64,000 or less, those with disabilities, who are elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers. IRS-certified volunteers provide income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

Income tax assistance appointments will be conducted through mid-April at Nexus Park. Reservations for a tax appointment will be taken on a first-come, first serve basis.

Appointments can be made by calling 812-375-2216. Spanish speakers may make an appointment by calling Su Casa at 812-375-9370.

For more information, go to www.uwbarthco.org/taxes.