United Way offering program to help with insurance costs

United Way of Bartholomew County says that Bartholomew County residents who need assistance paying for health insurance may qualify for help.

According to the agency, residents may qualify for the Premium Link program if their household income is less than 200% of Federal Poverty Guidelines and if they have health coverage through the state Marketplace Silver Plan or HIP Plus.

Nearly 100 people received help with their health insurance premiums in 2020 through the program.

To sign up or to get more information, call (812) 314-2960 or email [email protected].