United Way looking for home repair, cleaning projects

United Way of Bartholomew County is looking for home projects that volunteers can complete during May’s Day of Caring event.

Volunteers are available to go to homes of senior citizens or physically challenged residents to complete projects such as debris clean up, landscaping, painting, power washing and ramp building. Volunteers will follow health protocols to ensure the safety of every person at each site.

This years Day of Caring is May 21. The deadline to apply for help is April 15th.

To sign up, you can go here or call the Volunteer Action Center at 812-314-2960.