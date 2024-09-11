United Way campaign luncheon set for Thursday

The United Way of Bartholomew County will be kicking off its annual campaign on Thursday with a luncheon and Day of Service to community agencies.

Amazing Joe’s will host the Kickoff Lunch, featuring a menu of pork chops, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, and a cookie.

All proceeds from the lunch will support United Way of Bartholomew County’s campaign goal to lift 1,000 local families out of poverty in 2,000 days, a campaign which began in 2022.

Tickets are $20. You can choose from an 11 a.m. or noon seating.

Registration is available online here: https://www.uwbarthco.org/get-involved/events.html/event/2024/09/12/united-way-kickoff-lunch-and-day-of-service/491742